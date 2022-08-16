OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

OLO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

