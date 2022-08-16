Truist Financial Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.11.
Holley Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:HLLY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.07. Holley has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.68.
Institutional Trading of Holley
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.