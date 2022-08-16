Truist Financial Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.11.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.07. Holley has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

