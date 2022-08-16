Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $205.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.82.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.26. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq shares are set to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $893,290. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

