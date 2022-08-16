Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,993 shares of company stock valued at $126,518. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

