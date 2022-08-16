360 DigiTech (QFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.38 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several research firms have commented on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 115,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.