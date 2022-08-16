Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to Outperform

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 17.5 %

LRMR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

