Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price at $185.00

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

