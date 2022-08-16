Brokerages Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $130.40

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Nova by 18.8% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Nova by 46.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nova by 8,958.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 150,776 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

About Nova

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

