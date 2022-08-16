Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.1 %

JHG opened at $26.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

