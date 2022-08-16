Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

ELTK opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

