SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

