Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

