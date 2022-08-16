Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

