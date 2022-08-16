Truist Financial Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $10.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Latham Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SWIM opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $894.41 million, a PE ratio of -57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
