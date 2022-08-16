Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

