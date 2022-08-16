Minim (MINM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minim Stock Performance

MINM stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

