Home Capital Group (HCG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2022 – Home Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

8/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

8/4/2022 – Home Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

7/27/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of HCG opened at C$31.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.65. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.8499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

