Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$18.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25. In related news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,753.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and have sold 197,037 shares valued at $2,937,361.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$12.94 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

