Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $105.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Heineken from €104.50 ($106.63) to €105.60 ($107.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY opened at $48.54 on Friday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.