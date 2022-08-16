Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $12.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,293. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after buying an additional 715,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

