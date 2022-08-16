Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $77.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,359,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 427,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

