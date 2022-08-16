Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $13.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.82. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

