Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $25.35

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.64 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

