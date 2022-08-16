Head to Head Analysis: Borr Drilling (BORR) vs. The Competition

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borr Drilling to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.65% -20.05% -5.56% Borr Drilling Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Risk and Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million -$193.00 million -1.89 Borr Drilling Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.81

This table compares Borr Drilling and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Borr Drilling’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Borr Drilling and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Borr Drilling’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Borr Drilling rivals beat Borr Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

