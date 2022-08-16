Financial Survey: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 14.12 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.84 Bioventus $430.90 million 1.58 $19.38 million ($0.34) -26.03

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVRx and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.50%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.29%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66% Bioventus -4.26% 10.35% 4.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats CVRx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

