Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading Up 3.1%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
