Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 6.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.5641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFLYY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

