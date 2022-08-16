AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

