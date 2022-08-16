AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.