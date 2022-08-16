First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.72. 2,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

