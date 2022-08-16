VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading 0.1% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 14,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

