Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Increases By 5.5%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,080.3 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadis stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

