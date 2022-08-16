Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.
