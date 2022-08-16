Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 8.6%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

AHOTF stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

