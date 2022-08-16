Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,616.0 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APMSF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Aperam has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

