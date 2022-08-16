FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 160,664 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,284,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

