Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aben Resources Price Performance

Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

