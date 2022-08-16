Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $84.96. 5,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.