Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $84.96. 5,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.

