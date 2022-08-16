Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,613,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 4,278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegro.eu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

