Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.