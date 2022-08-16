Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVF)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.