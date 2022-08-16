The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

a2 Milk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA cut a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

