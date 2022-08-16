Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.6 days.

Adyen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,904.72 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,170.04 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,551.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,728.50.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

