Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

