BrainsWay Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

