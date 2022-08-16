Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note issued on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 108.61%.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
