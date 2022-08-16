Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note issued on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 108.61%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

