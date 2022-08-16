B. Riley Weighs in on ChromaDex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

