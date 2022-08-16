Oppenheimer Comments on Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
