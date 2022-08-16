Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $7.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $34.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

CHRD stock opened at $132.94 on Monday. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

