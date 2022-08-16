ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $379.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.09. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $2,487,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.6% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.