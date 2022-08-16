B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Crexendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.21. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,377.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,377.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,154,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,786,662.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 171,772 shares of company stock valued at $508,944 and have sold 28,000 shares valued at $79,680. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.