Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.